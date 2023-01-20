262 railway staffers regularised

LAHORE:As many as 262 railway employees working in Prime Minister Package have been regularised. Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore M Hanif Gul distributed regular appointment letters among these employees on Thursday.

Divisional Superintendent Railway Peshawar Division M Nasir Khalili also distributed some letters among the regular employees. Divisional Personnel Officer Urwa Khan was also present on the occasion. The regular employees include Class III Assistant Station Master, Lower Divisional Clerk, Ticket Collector and Junior Assistant Train, while Class IV employees include Points Man, Gateman, Electric Assistant, Diesel Assistant, Fitter Assistant, Signal Assistant, Carriage and Wagon Assistant, Pump Assistant, Telecom Assistant, TL Assistant, Box Porter, Watchman, Deputy Messenger, Sweeper, Lab Attendant and Waiting Room Attendant.