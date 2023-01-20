Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with cold conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while similar weather conditions was predicted during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting Balochistan and central parts of the country and likely to continue over upper parts during next few days. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north Punjab and north Balochistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Turbat, Kalat, Panjgur, Quetta, Zhob, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Khanpur. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Astore, Leh and Skardu where mercury dropped to -12°C, while in Lahore, it was 4.8°C and maximum was 21°C.