Building project of Ministry of Science, Technology: ‘FIA asked to expedite probe into graft allegations’

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee has directed an inquiry into the alleged corruption and irregularities of millions of rupees in the construction of the building of Ministry of Science and Technology. While directing a probe against the ministry, contractor and consultant of the project, the panel sought a report from the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) by March 23.

The meeting of the PAC sub-committee was presided over by Convener Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in which the audit paras related to the Ministry of Science and Technology for the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19 were examined. Examining the audit para-related irregularities worth millions of rupees in the construction project of the building of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the audit officials told the sub-committee that the ministry did not provide records to the FIA during 2017-18 but did so only in the last year. They said the project started with Rs190 million but due to delays, its cost escalated to Rs1.5 billion. The complete audit report of the project has been sent to the FIA for enquiry. The FIA told the sub-committee of the PAC that it received 25 audit objections from the Auditor General of Pakistan of which 12 are being investigated.

Appearing before the sub-committee, the secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, said the cost increased due to the extension of three floors in the building besides the delay. But the audit officials explained that besides irregularities, there was also an element of corruption in the project.

Instead of imposing Rs200 million fine on the contractor for the delay, additional funds of millions of rupees were given to him, the audit officials said.

The sub-committee of the PAC directed the FIA to complete the inquiry and submit a detailed report by March 23. The Convener, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, said the collusion of the ministry, contractor and consultant is apparent in the project. The sub-committee also sought the performance reports of all science and technology sub-institutions and also progress reports and future plans in the science and technology sector.

Meanwhile, the Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee directed Pakistan Halal Authority to improve its performance. Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the global business of halal products had reached trillions of dollars and now even China was thinking about starting the export of halal products.