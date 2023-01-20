Govt will have to adhere to agreement with IMF: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha has said the government wants to revive the IMF programme while putting little burden on the common people.

Talking to reporters in the Parliament House after attending the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting on Thursday, Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the revival of IMF programme related-decisions would be taken by PM Shehbaz Sharif and then the way forward would be finalised. She said the government would have to adhere to the agreement with the IMF, which was signed by the previous PTI led government. She said the agreement with the IMF was taking a bit more time because the government did not want to burden the common people more.

She said it was the intention of the government not to burden the masses but it also wanted to revive the IMF programme. Meeting both conflicting wishes would take some time. “We want to adopt a mixed course. It is an extraordinary time because we did not take corrective path for decades,” she said and added that the burden would be coming on everyone but the government wanted to give less burden to common and poor citizens.

Earlier, the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held here at the Parliament House on Thursday with Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in Chair.

The Senate body deliberated on refusal of LCs to pharmaceutical industry. Malik Arshad, President Pharmaceutical Association, apprised the committee that pharmaceutical industry worth approximately $6 billion and its reliance on import is around 93pc but several national banks had refused LCs to the industry.

Senator Mohsin Aziz stated that banks are hesitant even to open LCs worth 500 dollars. He further added difference regarding the dollar value in open market and State Bank is the major reason behind the decline of remittances inflow and boosting the smuggling of dollars.

State Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, stated that this is an extraordinary situation and the country is facing a severe crisis and it is primarily owing to global inflation, which can be seen worldwide. Moreover, keeping in view the current scenario, the government has prioritised some industries for issuance of LCs, which include pharmaceutical sector, agriculture sector and industries involved in manufacturing of basic necessities items. However, Dr Ghaus also ruled out the default possibility, reiterating the government was aware of the current situation and was working vigorously to cope with it.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla opined that delay in issuing LCs can be seen but the government has not refused LCs to the pharmaceutical industry. He directed the president Pharmaceutical Association to provide details of all the delayed LCs to the committee so that they could be processed up speedily. The committee also decided to conduct a special meeting to discuss the unusual economic condition of the country.

Discussing the current status of Exim Bank, CEO Exim Bank stated that the bank could not start its operation mainly because the notification from cabinet was awaited, equity worth Rs1 billion was not released and clearance from PEPRA was not received yet. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla questioned as to why the clearance from PEPRA was needed and if all banks currently operating in the country had acquired clearance from PEPRA. He directed the ministry to speed up the process of notification, which is to be issued by the cabinet, provide Rs1 billion to bank in lieu of equity and also decided to invite PEPRA to the next meeting to address the ambiguous issue of required clearance.

Moreover, the committee deferred the matter relating to amendments in Custom Act 1969 owing to absence of representation from the Good Forwarding Association, Rawalpindi. However, on the matter of waiving off the outstanding dues of Federal Excise Duty against the industrial undertakings of erstwhile Fata, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla directed the ministry and officials of FBR to hold in person meeting with representatives of ex-Fata industrialists.

The Senate committee also discussed the matter raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed related to closure of borders for transportation at Lower Dir, Bajaur and Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan. Mukarram Jah, Member Custom Operations, apprised the committee that terminal point at Angoor Adda was closed down for some days due to intrusion from private individuals but it had been reopened. He further added that the ministry was also in negotiations with the National Logistics Cell for upgradation of infrastructure at Angoor Adda.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also suggested that terminal points located at Mubarak Shahi and Nawa Pass be made functional. The chairman committee also recommended the officials to take immediate measures in order to make these crossing points safer and functional for general masses.