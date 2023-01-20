ANP begins observing Baacha Khan Week from today

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) will observe Baacha Khan Week from today (Friday) in connection with joint death anniversary of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and his politician son Khan Abdul Wali Khan.

According to a press release issued by Baach Khan Markaz here on Thursday, the opening session of Baacha Khan Week would be held at Baacha Khan Markaz where provincial president of the ANP Aimal Wali Khan, also grandson of Khan Abdul Wali Khan, will inaugurate the week that will continue till January 29.

The press release said that political, literary, cultural and social gatherings would be held during the week in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as Baacha Khan, had died on January 20, 1988 while his son Khan Abdul Wali Khan died on January 26, 2006.