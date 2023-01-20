‘Poor investigations distort cases’

MULTAN: The Additional Registrar Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, Amjad Ali Shah said that it becomes difficult to get to the bottom of the truth in a case due to poor investigation, especially in criminal cases. “Investigation is an important step and due to poor probe by the police, the case continues for a long time, and citizens have to face panic of wait,” he said.

Addressing the visiting 34 ASPs here at the LHC Multan Bench on Thursday, the Additional Registrar said, “You are young and hopefully you will put poor police investigation on the right track with modern investigation tools.” “There is an urgent need to change the old method for better delivery of justice. No FIR of the case is registered in a month and the petitioner reaches the court for justice after being exhausted all the avenues.

If the case is decided on merit in the police station, 50pc relief can be granted,” the honourable judge said. On this occasion, the Multan High Court Bar Association president Mian Adil Mushtaq, general secretary Malik Arshad Hussain Bhatti, Additional Registrar (Judicial) Sajjad Ahmed, Deputy Registrar (Protocol) Zahid Mahmood and others.