Police APC damaged in rocket attack

LAKKI MARWAT: A police van was damaged while an armoured personnel carrier suffered partial damages in exchange of firing between police and militants in Ehsanpur Wanda area, official sources said on Thursday. They said that following a tip-off, personnel of Lakki Marwat Police Station reached Ehsanpur Wanda where the militants opened fire on them. The police also returned the fire that continued for some time.

They said that the police van was destroyed after the militants fired a rocket shells while the armoured personnel carrier was partially damaged. The sources said that other security forces also reached the spot to back police later on. No casualty was reported in the incident.