Court acquits Safdar in two cases

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Imran Aslam acquitted Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain ® Muhammad Safdar Thursday in two cases for allegedly taking out rallies against the state institutions in 2018.
Capt. Safdar had filed his acquittal plea under Section 249/A of the Penal Code. Both cases had been registered against him at the City Police Station, Rawalpindi, in 2018. PMLN leader Chaudhry Tanvir Khan, Barrister Daniyal, Shakil Awan and some other leaders were already acquitted by court in both cases.
The City Police Station registered cases against PMLN leaders under Sections of 212, 149, 147, 188 and 341 in July 8, 2018. Talking to the media, Capt. ® Safdar raised the question of what will Article-6 be imposed on those who derailed the PMLN government, adding that characters like Justice Munir and Justice Irshad are still there.
He said that Justice ®Saqib Nisar’s group defamed the judiciary and that General ®Faiz Hameed and Saqib Nisar’s group were responsible for the current situation in the country. Safdar also informed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif would arrive at Lahore Airport on January 29 at 4 pm, and a warm welcome would be given to her by the people of Pakistan.
