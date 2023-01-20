Cold to intensify as PMD forecasts rain, snowfall

Islamabad: With the cold wave already sweeping through the country, especially its central and north-western areas, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a further dip in temperatures due to a spell of rain and snowfall from today to next week.

According to an advisory issued by the PMD, a westerly wave affecting north Balochistan is likely to grip upper parts of the country on January 20's night and persist until January 25 with occasional gaps.