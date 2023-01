348 graduate from MCS

Rawalpindi: As many as 348 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were conferred at the 29th Convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS). Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E), graced the occasion as chief guest.

In his address, he congratulated graduating students on their outstanding achievements and acknowledged the meritorious services of faculty and parents in enabling the graduates to achieve their long-cherished goals.

He also lauded NUST for maintaining an upward trajectory amongst the world’s most prestigious Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), which speaks volumes of its academic and research excellence.

He urged young graduates to continue working hard and fulfil their obligations towards the nation and humanity. Addressing the audience, Rector NUST Lt Gen (r) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, particularly distinction holders, for having successfully passed through one of the most rigorous and comprehensive knowledge ecosystems. Congratulating the parents, he said that their efforts and sacrifices could never be justifiably reciprocated by their children no matter what.