Wapda workers demand stability in prices

LAHORE: Electricity/Wapda workers held a mass rally outside Lahore Press Club as part of country-wide ‘Protest Day’ observed under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union on Thursday.

The protesters carried national flags and banners in support of their demands. They urged the Prime Minister to intervene to stabilise prices of essential commodities, check aggravating unemployment, abject poverty and irrational widening gap between the rich and poor in the society.

They proposed to immediately take measure to stop privatisation of electricity distribution companies on behest of IMF. General Secretary of the Union Khurshid Ahmad while addressing the workers reminded the government that the experience of privatisation of private thermal power houses and private electricity companies of Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi had already miserably failed.

The government had to hand over Multan and Rawalpindi companies to Wapda for this very reason. He demanded the government to remove serious shortage of staff which had resulted in 66 fatal accidents of the line staff only in 2022.

He appealed to all political parties to tackle rising unemployment and sky-rocketing prices of commodities of daily use and ensure social justice and dignity of work in the society.