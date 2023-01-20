Pervaiz inaugurates Hurmat-e-Quran Kareem Portal

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi inaugurated Hurmat-e-Quran Kareem Portal at Punjab Information Technology Board Thursday.

The chief minister apprised that Hurmat-e-Quran Kareem Portal would work under a technology based on artificial intelligence. The portal will identify fake material relating to Quran Kareem available on the websites and will issue alerts about the negative material relating to Quran on the websites to the Quran Board and the institutions concerned.

The portal will also issue alerts to the institutions concerned in order to block the controversial material and for taking stern action against elements involved in uploading such material. The CM stated that through the portal the websites of those involved in doing condemnable activities would be blocked. Registration and monitoring of publishers and E-publishers will also be carried out with the help of this system.

The CM stated that the Punjab government had taken a milestone step by making Hurmat-e-Quran Kareem Portal and to check disrespect to Quran-e-Kareem or making changes. PITB has developed a software in collaboration with the Quran Board which will issue a prompt alert on the publication of a change in the name of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) or a change in the Ayat or translation of the Holy Quran.

He informed that one software system would also be installed in the office of Mutahida Ulema Board and the other would be installed in PITB. The person found involved in uploading a wrong material on the website would be immediately taken to task and the website would be blocked. PITB has itself developed this software. It is a big service to the religion and we will also provide this software to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye and Iran. The Ulema delegation will visit Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Iran and will take forward this noble work.

Pervaiz Elahi stated that PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, former Special Assistant Information Technology Dr Arslan Khalid and his team deserve congratulations on making Quran Portal.