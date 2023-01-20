Fire kills 15 at Armenian military barracks

YEREVAN: A fire killed 15 servicemen and seriously injured three others in Armenia on Thursday after ripping through a military barracks overnight, the defence ministry said.
The blaze “broke out in the barracks of an engineer and sniper company of a military unit”, the ministry said. “Fifteen servicemen were killed as a result... The condition of three (other) servicemen is assessed as serious.”
