Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed two Palestinians on Thursday in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army saying they responded after being fired upon.

The ministry said Jawad Farid Bawaqna was killed by a bullet to the chest, while Adham Mohammed Bassem Jabareen, 28, was hit in the upper abdomen by Israeli fire. The Israeli army said that during “counterterrorism activity in the Jenin (refugee) camp, armed Palestinian gunmen fired heavily at the security forces, who responded with live fire”. It added that “hits were identified”.