BD bans publisher from book fair for dissident works

DHAKA: A leading Bangladeshi publisher known for its works by dissident writers said on Thursday it had been banned from the country´s leading book fair, in the latest government clampdown on its critics.

The Ekushey Book Fair is organised by the Bangla Academy, the government´s state-run literacy agency, and is a major event on the local cultural calendar. Leading Bengali writers gather in the capital Dhaka each February to discuss their work, and millions of dollars´ worth of books are sold at the month-long festival.