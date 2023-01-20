Only 8.5pc of Western firms have left Russia

GENEVA: Despite widespread outrage over Moscow´s war in Ukraine, only a small number of Western companies have deserted Russia, according to a Swiss study.

Researchers at the University of St. Gallen and at the IMD institute in Lausanne have delved into how many companies based in the European Union and in G7 countries have actually divested from Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last February.

Their findings reveal “a very limited retreat of EU and G7 firms from Russia, (and) challenge the narrative that there is a vast exodus of Western firms leaving the market,” St. Gallen University said. “In effect, many firms headquartered in these nations have resisted pressures from governments, the media, and NGOs to leave Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.”

The study, which was published last month by the online Social Science Research Network -- a publisher of “pre-print” studies not subjected to scientific peer-review -- showed that only less than 10 percent of EU and G7 companies with Russian subsidiaries had divested them.