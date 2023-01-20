Thunberg says Davos elite ‘fuelling destruction of planet’

DAVOS, Switzerland: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed business and political leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, saying it was “absurd” to listen to them while they fuelled “the destruction of the planet”.

Two days after police briefly detained her at a protest against a coal mine in Germany, Thunberg and other young campaigners took part in a debate on the sidelines of the summit of global investors, CEOs and political leaders in the Swiss Alps.

“We are right now in Davos where (there are) basically the people who are mostly fuelling the destruction of the planet,” the 20-year-old said, explaining that the world should not rely on them “for solving our problems”.

She added that it was “absurd... we seem to be listening to them rather than the people who are actually affected by the climate crisis”. “Without massive public pressure from the outside, these people are going to go as far as they possibly can... They will continue to throw people under the bus for their own gain,” she said.

The Swede spoke on the sidelines of the WEF with fellow activists Helena Gualinga of Ecuador, Vanessa Nakate of Uganda and Luisa Neubauer of Germany at a CNBC panel that included International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol.