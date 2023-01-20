Ahmed Baig impresses in Asian Tour Q School

KARACHI: Ahmed Baig, Pakistan’s rising golf star, on Thursday took a giant stride towards qualifying for the Asian Tour when he comfortably made the cut at the 2023 Asian Tour Qualifying School at Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand.

After carding a superb round of five-under-par 66 at the par-71 course in the opening round on Wednesday, Lahore’s Ahmed, the reigning Pakistan Open champion, scored one-under-par 70 to finish at a joint 12th position at the halfway stage of the competition. He has a 36-hole aggregate of 136 (-6) and seems set to win a prized Asian Tour card. Ahmed is being caddied by Salman Jehangir, Pakistan’s top-ranked amateur.

Competitors are chasing 35 Tour cards this week for the new season – which starts next month at the US$5 million Saudi International.

Meanwhile, former golf wonderkid Ye Wocheng added a second-round six-under-par 65 to his opening day 64 to take the lead after day two of the Final Stage of the Asian Tour’s Qualifying School.

The Chinese golfer leads on 13 under par at Lake View Resort where two layouts are being used to accommodate the 234-starting field, by three shots from American Michael Maguire, who came in with a 66.

Germany’s Dominic Foos (64), Australians Aaron Wilkin (65) and John Lyras (69), and Korean Hanmil Jung (66) are joint third on eight under.

One stroke further back are New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia (66), Englishman Ben Jones (67), Korea’s Jaeil Song (68), South African Mj Viljoen (70) and Benjamin Follett-Smith (71) from Zimbabwe – who won the 2020 Qualifying School, also played here at Lake View.

Ten years ago, a 12-year-old Ye created history by becoming the youngest male to compete in a European Tour event when he played in the Volvo China Open and today he showed he has lost none of that early promise.

First-round leader Wang Wei-hsuan from Chinese-Taipei had a poor day and returned a 77, 14 shots worse than his first day effort, to slip back to two under. The top 140 (and ties) survived today’s 36-hole cut, which was made at two over.