BAHL win KDSP golf title

KARACHI: Team Bank AL Habib won the gross title of the 4th Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP) Golf Tournament 2023 at the Karachi Golf Club recently.

Themed ‘A Drive towards Inclusive Education’, the event brought together seasoned golfers for an exciting game of golf, whilst creating awareness about and garnering support for educational initiatives for individuals with Down syndrome.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by the golfers and esteemed guests, including Chief Guest – Sarah Mooney, British Deputy High Commissioner.

Sarah Mooney remarked “I am pleased to learn of the various initiatives KDSP has taken to ensure children with Down syndrome are included in the mainstream, for that is in fact the way all children learn best. It is also commendable to see KDSP leading the way for inclusion not just in the field of education, but also early intervention (therapies), healthcare, skills development, family support and awareness. The speed with which KDSP has grown over the past 8 years from 7 to of 1700 families is phenomenal but I do believe that where you have people of strength, courage and commitment and they bring their network together, you can continue to grow exponentially. I know together we can do even more with this foundation.”