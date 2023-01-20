Aisam, Cacic start Australian Open campaign with win

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and his partner Nikola Cacic Thursday got off to a winning start in men’s doubles category in the Australian Open as the pair defeated Joao Souza and Francisco Cabral in a hard-fought three-set match in Melbourne.

Aisam and his partner came from behind to beat the pair 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Both Aisam and his partner were outstanding, playing some aggressive tennis to win the first round.