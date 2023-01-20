Aisam, Cacic start Australian Open campaign with win

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and his partner Nikola Cacic Thursday got off to a winning start in men’s doubles category in the Australian Open as the pair defeated Joao Souza and Francisco Cabral in a hard-fought three-set match in Melbourne.
Aisam and his partner came from behind to beat the pair 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Both Aisam and his partner were outstanding, playing some aggressive tennis to win the first round.
KARACHI: Ahmed Baig, Pakistan’s rising golf star, on Thursday took a giant stride towards qualifying for the Asian...
KARACHI: Pakistan marched into the Super Six League stage of the ICC Under19 Women’s T20 World Cup with a...
MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal said Thursday he will be out for up to eight weeks after suffering a left hip flexor injury...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann admitted on Wednesday he wanted to stop the league getting “exciting...
KARACHI: Team Bank AL Habib won the gross title of the 4th Karachi Down Syndrome Program Golf Tournament 2023 at the...
KARACHI: The 39th HEC All Pakistan Inter-University Women's Hockey Championship 2022-23 will be held in Karachi....
Comments