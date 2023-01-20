Shabbir among six players tied for lead in Habib Memorial

KARACHI: Title favourite Shabbir Iqbal and defending champion Waheed Baloch were among six players tied for the lead on the opening day of the 12th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament here at Karachi Golf Club on Thursday.

Joining the seasoned duo were PAF’s young gun Asad Khan, KGC’s Muhammad Zubair, Peshawar’s Zahir Shah and Lahore’s Muhammad Shehzad. All six of them were placed at the top of the leaderboard with scores of three-under-par 69.

Shabbir, fresh from his comprehensive triumph in the CAS Open here at the Airmen Golf Club, was once again in top gear as he braved strong and chilly winds in the opening round. He was really in his element on the front nine (Red course) where he made four birdies to finish at 32 (-4). He made a birdie on the par-5 second hole and then sank three consecutive birdie putts on holes 6,7 and 8.

On the back nine (Blue course), Shabbir made back-to-back bogeys on holes 13 and 14 but birdied the par-3 17th to finish with 69.

Waheed Baloch, the popular local pro looking to defend his title on home course, started from Blue Course and played one-under. His two-under on the Red course helped him finish as one of the leaders. Zubair on the Red played 36 but did three under par after completing the Blue side. Young Asad Khan also displayed good round of 32, four-under-par at Red Course but played one-over-par on the Blue course.

Khalid Khan, Ashiq Hussain and Matloob Ahmed are following the leaders with 70 (-2). The four-day championship featuring most of the top players will conclude on Sunday.