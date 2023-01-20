 
Friday January 20, 2023
Karachi

CITY PULSE

January 20, 2023

I have a story to tell

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shazly Khan. Titled ‘I have a story to tell’, the show will run at the gallery until January 23. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

