Murad directs commissioner to control prices

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi commissioner to take all possible measures to control inflation. He issued the directive on Thursday after he was presented with the price list of vegetables and fruits.
He said that all markets in the city must display prices of milk, fruits, vegetables and meat. He said he would make surprise visits to markets of the city and inspect prices. According to the government prices, the potatoes of first grade quality were sold in the market today at Rs33 per kilogramme while the second grade potatoes at Rs22 per kilogramme. The long onion was sold at Rs186 while short onion at Rs158.
