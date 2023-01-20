PTI claims winning UC after vote recount

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh spokesperson and MPA Arsalan Taj has claimed that the party has won Union Committee 8 of Safoora Goth Town in District East after a vote recount.

According to Taj, this UC was earlier bagged by the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate. In the recounting, 33 ballot papers were found unstamped. The unstamped votes had been earlier counted in favour of the JI’s candidate. However, after the vote recount PTI candidate Arshad Hussain Shah Bukhari won by 73 votes, followed by JI with 25 votes.

Meanwhile, PTI Karachi workers protested in front of the district returning officers’ offices across the city. They were demanding recounts of the votes polled in various UCs. PTI leaders also claimed that they had won more seats, but in the final results, the DROs and ROs had changed the results.

The party also claims that it has over a dozen Form XI, according to which, the PTI candidates won those UCs. However, the election commission turned their victory into defeat when it issued the unofficial results.