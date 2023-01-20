Piece of Aladdin Park land given to SMTA for bus depot

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has handed over a part of the Aladdin Park to the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) for the construction of a bus depot for the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

A meeting of Trans Karachi Board of Directors was held in this regard under the chairmanship of Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani, Rukhsana Rahooja, Shumail Sikandar, Iqbal Lalani, and Karachi Administrator Dr Saifur Rehman. Vice Chancellor NED University Prof Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi also participated in the meeting using a video link.

The board meeting reviewed progress on the Red Line BRT Project. Memon ordered gearing up the pace of work on the project, adding that no delay in the completion of the project would be accepted. Citizens, he said, were facing severe difficulties due to the construction work, and the provincial government wanted the project to be completed within the stipulated time.

The provincial minister said the KMC had handed over a piece of Aladdin Park land to the Trans Karachi for the construction of a bus depot, and the construction of the bus depot and a biogas plant would kick off as soon as possible.

He said Pakistan’s first electric bus service had been started in Karachi, and the Red Line project was Pakistan’s first biogas project. He said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had ordered bringing the public transport system on modern lines in the province. He said the transport department was working day and night on transport projects across Sindh to implement his vision.