The new bypass being built in Islamabad has bifurcated Quaid-e-Azam university into two parts. This has caused serious disruptions to learning activities on campus. Communication between the two sides is limited, and the entire environment of the campus has worsened.
The students were never in favour of this outcome and now it is too late to do anything about it. Whether it’s the quality of our universities or the rising costs of education, the government seems unconcerned about higher education in this country.
Tahreem Sadia Abbasi
Islamabad
I am writing to express my concern about the recent flour crisis that has affected many households and businesses. The...
Social media is a big part of many people’s lives today, especially the youth. There is no doubt that social media...
Democracy is a system that was devised to provide power to the people. The very definition of it: ‘by the people, of...
The dowry system is still prevalent in many areas of Pakistan. This cruel practice leads to gender discrimination by...
The education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing a number of challenges. Some of the key issues include a lack of...
This refers to the letter ‘Energy and infrastructure’ by Maryam Rafique. It would be hard to find two areas where...
Comments