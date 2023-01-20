The new bypass being built in Islamabad has bifurcated Quaid-e-Azam university into two parts. This has caused serious disruptions to learning activities on campus. Communication between the two sides is limited, and the entire environment of the campus has worsened.

The students were never in favour of this outcome and now it is too late to do anything about it. Whether it’s the quality of our universities or the rising costs of education, the government seems unconcerned about higher education in this country.

Tahreem Sadia Abbasi

Islamabad