Dual-challenge

The education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing a number of challenges. Some of the key issues include a lack of resources, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to education for certain segments of the population, particularly girls and children from rural areas. Despite these challenges, there are also efforts underway to improve the education system in KPK, including the construction of new schools and the implementation of educational programs and initiatives aimed at increasing enrollment and improving the quality of education.
However, while increasing the number of resources is a good step forward, the government will also need to challenge the social attitudes that keep many parents from sending their children to school. While this issue disproportionately impacts girls, in some areas even boys are discouraged from attending school. We need an awareness campaign to dispel the myths and propaganda surrounding modern education.
Rumesa Fayyaz
Dera Ismail Khan
