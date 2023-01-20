Pakistan’s record on minority rights and protecting ethnic and religious minorities leaves a lot to be desired. One who has studied the history of minorities in Pakistan could reasonably reach the conclusion that this country’s political and legal system remain either indifferent or hostile towards minorities. Of late, our politicians have been highlighting incidents of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim violence across the world, particularly across the border in India. How can we lecture other countries for persecuting Muslims when we, as a Muslim country, fail to protect Christians, Hindus and other religious minorities within our own country?

Abdul Qadir

Turbat