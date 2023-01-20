Pakistan’s record on minority rights and protecting ethnic and religious minorities leaves a lot to be desired. One who has studied the history of minorities in Pakistan could reasonably reach the conclusion that this country’s political and legal system remain either indifferent or hostile towards minorities. Of late, our politicians have been highlighting incidents of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim violence across the world, particularly across the border in India. How can we lecture other countries for persecuting Muslims when we, as a Muslim country, fail to protect Christians, Hindus and other religious minorities within our own country?
Abdul Qadir
Turbat
I am writing to express my concern about the recent flour crisis that has affected many households and businesses. The...
Social media is a big part of many people’s lives today, especially the youth. There is no doubt that social media...
Democracy is a system that was devised to provide power to the people. The very definition of it: ‘by the people, of...
The dowry system is still prevalent in many areas of Pakistan. This cruel practice leads to gender discrimination by...
The new bypass being built in Islamabad has bifurcated Quaid-e-Azam university into two parts. This has caused serious...
The education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing a number of challenges. Some of the key issues include a lack of...
Comments