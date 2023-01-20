What happens when the US hits the debt ceiling?

Washington/New York: The US Treasury is now taking “extraordinary measures” to meet its debt obligations, after the US government hit its $31.4tn borrowing limit.

But economists say the reprieve can only last for a few months, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown between the Biden administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill that risks plunging the US government into default.

Here is what you need to know about the US debt ceiling, and what is at stake.

What is the debt ceiling and why does it matter?

The debt ceiling is the legal limit on how much the federal government can borrow. The cap is set by Congress, and was last extended in December 2021 to $31.4tn after Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell capitulated to demands from the Democrats, who controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress at the time.

But now, with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives and Democrats in charge in the Senate, the ceiling needs to be lifted again if the government is going to keep honouring its payments and avert a default.

While leaders from both parties insist that they will work to avoid the worst-case scenario, fears of a default have risen sharply in Washington this year amid threats from some House Republicans to use the debt ceiling debate as leverage for other policy changes, namely big budget cuts.

What are the ‘extraordinary measures’ the Treasury is taking to keep meeting its obligations?

In order to generate additional borrowing capacity and stretch out its less than $400bn stash of cash on hand, US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has said the Treasury will first suspend new investments in various government accounts and make amendments to the Thrift Savings Plan for federal employees, which invests in non-marketable securities that mature every day.

Under statutes designated by Congress, the Treasury can temporarily cease reinvestments altogether. These funds would be made whole after the debt ceiling impasse is resolved.

Once these initial measures are exhausted, the Treasury may try to prioritise certain payments over others, chiefly interest and principal payments on the government’s debt. Programmes in peril could include social security, healthcare coverage for military personnel and other veteran benefits as well as federal salaries.

Yellen has said the government is “unlikely” to run out of cash before “early June”, but estimates vary widely as to when the US would actually confront an outright default. Many experts expect a so-called “X-date” between July and August, while some have pencilled in a later deadline.

Analysts at JPMorgan said they expected the Treasury to create just under $450bn of borrowing capacity in the coming months, suggesting that a default could be pushed back as far as November. Much will depend on the strength of incoming tax receipts, with weaker inflows pulling that date forward.

Why is Congress divided over whether to raise the debt ceiling?

Republicans have tried before to use the debt ceiling as leverage to demand deep spending cuts, most memorably in 2011, when then president Barack Obama and Senate Democrats were at odds with House Republicans from the Tea Party movement. While an eleventh-hour deal was reached in that case, it came only after a market rollercoaster and a downgrade of US debt by Standard & Poor’s.

A dozen years later, Republican lawmakers in the House are once again demanding big budget cuts in exchange for lifting the borrowing limit. The most vocal conservative members of the House Republican conference have already flexed their muscles this month when they forced Kevin McCarthy’s hand on a number of concessions before supporting his bid for Speaker of the House.

Among those concessions was a commitment to not raise the debt ceiling without securing sweeping budget cuts, something that has raised fears of a stand-off between hawkish House Republicans and more centrist members of their own party, not to mention Democrats, both in the Senate and the White House.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, has repeatedly insisted that the Biden administration will not negotiate, and that the debt limit will be raised “without conditions”.

What happens if lawmakers cannot strike a deal?

A US default would have catastrophic economic and financial consequences, policymakers and economists have warned. Underscoring the extent of the potential pain, even the prospect of such an outcome so close to the X-date is likely to prove costly.

Treasury having to prioritise payments would lead to a “self-inflicted recession” and risk “severe financial market dislocations”, warned Gregory Daco, chief economist at consultants EY-Parthenon. He expects an “instantaneous cut” to US growth, worth as much as 5 percent on an annualised basis.

According to estimates from Third Way, a left-leaning think-tank, the US could shed up to 3mn jobs in the event of a default, the equivalent of nine months of employment growth. The cost of an average 30-year mortgage would also swell by $130,000, while average retirement savings for older workers could shrink by $20,000.

“We are well versed in the potential consequences that households, our national economy, and the global economy would face if we were to default on our obligations, so why flirt with such economic catastrophe when we have the solutions in place?” said Rachel Snyderman, senior associate director of business and economic policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Can the Biden administration act on its own or get help from the Fed?

Historically, the White House has not stepped in to act unilaterally to raise the debt ceiling. But some legal scholars argue that the president could invoke the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which includes a clause relating to the public debt: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorised by law . . . shall not be questioned.”

Others reject that interpretation, however, and caution that if Biden tried to use the 14th amendment, he could leave the move vulnerable to legal challenges.

Another unprecedented option would be for the Treasury to mint a platinum coin in a massive denomination — the number $1tn is often floated — and then deposit the coin at the Federal Reserve and use the funds to meet its obligations. But that proposal is also controversial, with many economists warning about the precedent it would set for future debt ceiling debates. Yellen has repeatedly rejected the idea.

In past debt-ceiling dust-ups, the US central bank has also made clear that it is limited in its capacity to offset the damage caused by a default.

“No one should assume that the Fed or anyone else can protect the markets or the economy in the event of a failure to fulfil the government’s obligations,” chair Jay Powell said in September 2021 in the midst of another round of negotiations.

One option that central bankers have previously discussed to cushion the fallout is for the Fed to simultaneously purchase defaulted securities and sell those it owned. In 2013, then governor Powell called that option “loathsome”.

Such an option could compromise the political independence of the Fed, which Libby Cantrill, head of public policy at Pimco, said Yellen and the Biden administration would also want to avoid.