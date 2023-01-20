Gold drops Rs1,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs1,200 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs185,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,029 to Rs158,865.

In the international market, gold rates dropped by $6 to $1,909 per ounce.

Silver rates decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,080 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also fell by Rs17.15 to Rs1,783.26.