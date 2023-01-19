Who will utilise 20 bulletproof vehicles approved by KP govt?

ISLAMABAD: After the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet, in its last meeting before the dissolution of the provincial assembly, approved Rs180 million for bulletproofing of 20 automobiles, it is being asked who will utilise these bulletproof vehicles.

Barrister Saif claims these vehicles will be used by police officials in 20 sensitive districts facing threats from terrorists.

Talking to The News, former special assistant to chief minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Barrister Saif, claimed that the provincial police are at the frontline while combating terrorism. The provincial government has approved the grant of Rs180 million for bulletproofing of 20 vehicles for the police department. These vehicles are not for ministers or any parliamentarian. The KP government will handover these vehicles to the Police Department in 20 sensitive districts of the province, he said.

After the provincial cabinet approved these vehicles, the summary of the provincial cabinet meeting’s agenda went viral on social media. The social media was abuzz with the news of these bulletproof vehicles and financial grants to the Peshawar and Swat Press Clubs by the KP government. Some social media users termed the KP government’s grants to these press clubs bribes and raised questions on it.

It is worth mentioning that the provincial cabinet, in its last meeting, approved Rs20 million financial grant to the Swat Press Club and Rs50 million grant for the Peshawar Press Club.

Barrister Saif, while talking about the financial grants to Peshawar and Swat press clubs, said this was a routine practice by the provincial government. The KP chief minister every year approves financial grants for the press clubs. This is not happening for the first time. The CM had announced the grant at the time of oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club.

The provincial government has an approved policy of extending financial grants to the districts and tehsil press clubs across the province, he said adding that every district press club gets Rs2 million whereas tehsil press clubs receive Rs0.5 to Rs1 million annual grant.

Apart from these grants, the provincial cabinet has also taken many other important decisions including approval of policy on urban forestry in KP. The KP Industries and Commerce Laws Amendment Bill 2022, establishment of district committees on the status of women, transfer/allotment of land for the establishment of Rescue 1122 in District Bannu, approval of annual budget (2022-23) of PK Highways authority, upgradation of SST teachers from BPS 16 to BPS 17 in pursuance of the recommendations of provincial assembly and in light of the high court’s decision and promotion of primary school teachers (BPS-12) to (BPS-14). It is important to note here that these were the last approvals of the KP cabinet after which the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan moved a summary to the Governor for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.