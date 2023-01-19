Ashraf Wathra made NBP chairman

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Ashraf Wathra as Chairman Board of Directors of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Nasim Ahmed and Ali Syed as directors.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Finance said in exercise of power conferred under Section 11 (3) (a) of the Banks (Nationalization) Act 1974, the federal government was pleased to appoint Chairman/ Directors of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Pakistan for a term of three years subject to clearance of fit and proper criteria of the State Bank of Pakistan. Official sources said a summary was moved for appointment of the NBP president but so far, no decision had been taken by the government.