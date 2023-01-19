LG polls: Senator Chandio advises respecting political mandate

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio has said that the PPP has won the majority in the local bodies elections and all should respect each other’s mandate.

“Karachi should not be pushed into fire and blood again as we respect the mandate of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and they should respect our mandate. We are ready to talk to all parties and all should respect each others’ mandate,” he said while addressing a press conference along with the PPP’s media coordinator Nazir Dhoki on Wednesday.

He said that everyone knows the past of political parties in Karachi but we are ready to talk to everyone. He said attempts were being made to create an atmosphere of chaos in Pakistan. He said Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq always opposed to the PPP and we accept him to take a political decision as the PPP has won the local bodies elections.

“Respect each other’s mandate in local body elections of Karachi,” he advised. Senator Maula Buksh Chandio said the PTI is full of arrogance as it comes on someone’s signal and when the clutches are removed then they fall. “Imran Khan’s political journey towards downfall has started,” he said.