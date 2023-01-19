Polar bear kills two people in Alaska

LOS ANGELES: A polar bear on a rampage killed a woman and a boy in a remote area of Alaska, police said, in a rare attack on humans.

The bear was itself then shot and killed by a resident in the tiny community of Wales, on the far western coast of Alaska. “Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” police said in a statement on Tuesday´s attack.

“The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male -- it was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair,” police said, adding that state troopers and Fish and Game Department authorities were trying to reach the town “as weather conditions allow.”