At least eight dead in Tibet avalanche

BEIJING: Eight people were killed and multiple others remained missing late on Wednesday after an avalanche struck a roadway in mountainous Tibet, municipal authorities said according to China´s state media.

Xinhua News Agency reported that the snowslide occurred at the exit of a tunnel on a highway leading from Nyingchi city in Medog County to Mainling County in southeastern Tibet. Municipal officials in Nyingchi, at 3,040 metres above sea level, said the avalanche trapped people in their vehicles and that a rescue operation was underway for the missing, Xinhua reported.