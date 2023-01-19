Israeli court orders Netanyahu to remove key minister

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s top court ruled on Wednesday that a senior member of premier Benjamin Netanyahu´s newly formed government cannot serve as minister due to a recent tax evasion conviction.

The decision was slammed by Prime Minister Netanyahu´s coalition, which vowed to push ahead with controversial measures that would weaken the Supreme Court and its power to strike down legislation.

Netanyahu returned to power last month at the head of a coalition with extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties following Israel´s November 1 election. His appointment of Aryeh Deri as health and interior minister “could not stand” since it was “extremely unreasonable”, according to a summary of the court´s decision.

In a 10-1 decision, the judges said Netanyahu “must remove Deri from his position”. Deri, head of the ultra-Orthodox party Shas, admitted last year to tax evasion, was fined 180,000 shekels ($50,000) and relinquished his parliamentary seat.