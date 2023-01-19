Church of England keeps ban on same-sex marriages

LONDON: The Church of England will not change its rules to allow priests to marry same-sex couples following five years of internal debate on the issue, it announced on Wednesday.

“Under the proposals, same-sex couples would still not be able to get married in a Church of England church,” the church said in a statement. They can instead “come to church to give thanks for their civil marriage or civil partnership and receive blessing,” it added.

Bishops met on Tuesday to finalise recommendations, which will affirm the church´s teaching that Holy Matrimony exists between one man and one woman for life. The issue will not be put to a vote at the General Synod, the church´s legislative body, when it meets in London early next month.

But the church said it will issue an apology to LGBTQ people for the “rejection, exclusion and hostility” they have faced in churches. The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said that “both personally and on behalf of my fellow bishops I would like to express our deep sorrow and grief at the way LGBTQI+ people and those they love have been treated by the Church”.