Nurses in England stage new walk-out over pay

LONDON: Nurses across England began two days of strikes over pay on Wednesday, threatening fresh disruption for patients in the creaking state-run health service, as new figures showed inflation still surging.

The walkout comes after nurses held their union´s first stoppage in more than a century last month, joining a wave of industrial action by UK public sector workers hit by a cost-of-living crisis driven by spiralling prices.

The latest annual inflation statistics, released early on Wednesday, showed they remained close to record highs, with rates easing slightly in December to 10.5 percent. The main nursing union accuses the government of failing to negotiate seriously on improving their pay deal for the current year, which they say is crucial given the economic situation.

“We don´t want to do this. This is the last thing we want to do because... we´re caring people,” mental health support worker Steven Bedford said from a picket line outside a south London hospital. “We know A&E (Accident and Emergency) is probably struggling today. But we have to make a point. We have to make a stand at some point and hopefully something can happen.”