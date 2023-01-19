Passage of SBP (Amendment) Bill hailed

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Ishaq on Wednesday welcomed the passage of State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 and termed it a milestone achievement and important development for the smaller federating units.

Chairing a meeting of traders and industrialists here, he said that the legislation would rectify unjustified and inequitable credit lending that had been the longstanding demand of the smaller provinces. “Before passage of the bill the loan disbursement by commercial banks against deposits from KP and Balochistan was 1.35 percent only, which after the passage of bill will increase to about 5percent. This will boost trade and industrialisation in both the provinces,” the SCCI chief told the meeting.

Terming the passage of SBP Bill as a milestone achievement, the SCCI chief hoped the economic and trade activities would get a boost and generate more employment and business opportunities in KP.