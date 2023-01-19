Legal team formed to plead murder case of senior lawyer

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) on Wednesday constituted a six-member legal team to pursue the murder case of senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi.

The legal team included senior lawyers of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court namely Abdul Fayyaz, Hussain Ali, Muhammad Saeed Khan, Shabbir Hussain Gigyani, Amirullah Chamkani and Asfandyar Khan.

According to the PHCBA, the legal team will contest and supervise the case from the district and sessions court to the Supreme Court.

Senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead at the bar room of the Peshawar High Court the other day. The police arrested the accused from the spot.