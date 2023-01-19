ICCI pays tribute to injured, martyred constables

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a reception to pay tribute to the martyred and injured police constables of I-10 suicide bomb blast, says a press release.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chhata was the chief guest while SSP (Operations) Jameel Zafar and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

The business community gave a standing ovation to the courage and bravery of the injured police constable Rashid. ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari also presented a check of Rs500,000 to the DIG (Operations) for the family of Head Constable Adeel Hussain who was martyred in the suicide blast.

Speaking on this occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakh­tawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid rich tribute to all the policemen on duty including Head Constable Shaheed Adeel Hussain and injured Constable Rashid, who thwarted the suicide blast in I-10, Islamabad and saved the city from bigger catastrophe. He said that the entire nation, including the business community, is proud of such brave police constables. He said that ICCI will provide free medicines to the injured police personnel of I-10 suicide blast with the support of its members. He also briefed the DIG Operations about the key issues of the business community related to the police. He suggested that cards should be issued to the employees working on shops and Police Conciliation Committees should be restored in which the Chamber should also be given representation.

Sohail Zafar Chatta said in his address that the police is working on a comprehensive and effective strategy to prevent street crime and other crimes including theft and dacoity in the city. He thanked ICCI for holding a reception in honor of the injured Police Constable Rashid and presenting a check of five lakhs rupees for the family of martyred Head Constable Adeel Hussain. He said that every possible effort will be made to resolve the highlighted issues of the business community. He announced that the process of issuing cards to the employees working at the shops will be finalised in consultation with ICCI and Market Associations.