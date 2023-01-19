Dr Naeem front runner for top PIMS slot

Islamabad : Dr. Malik Naeem has emerged as the front runner to head the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the restoration of the public sector hospital’s status as an attached organisation of the national health services ministry.

The other two contenders for the executive director’s post from among the hospital’s senior officers as recommended by the ministry are Professor Rana Imran and Professor Tariq Iqbal. The list of these candidates is with the Prime Minister’s Office for a choice. The appointee will replace the acting ED, Dr. Rizwan Taj, for at least three months or until the filling of the top post on a permanent basis.