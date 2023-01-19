 
close
Thursday January 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Gangster held

By Our crime correspondent
January 19, 2023

Islamabad : The Ramna police arrested a wanted member of a house burglar gang involved in a series of criminal activities, police said.

Raman police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a house burglar gang involved in criminal activities. Police team also recovered cash Rs130,000 and stolen valuables from his possession. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Comments