Trees uprooted from Margalla Avenue planted at new location

Islamabad : The grown-up trees uprooted from various locations due to ongoing mega road projects have been finally shifted to Ahmad Faraz Road.

According to the details, a truck-mounted tree transplant machine was used to re-plant these trees where they were likely to survive as all the precautions were taken before shifting them to the new location. These trees were uprooted from the areas falling in the alignment of the Margalla Avenue project that is fast nearing completion. Out of these, fifty trees will not be transplanted and all of them will be auctioned in the coming days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civic agency purchased a tractor-mounted tree transplant machine in 2017 that cannot shift bigger trees to other locations. Now it has acquired a truck-mounted transplant machine from another department and is now able to shift fully grown-up trees from one location to another one. If proper time is given to correctly fertilize most of the trees survive in new conditions. It has also announced that it would plant ten trees in place of one chopped-off tree under its mitigation plan.

An official of the civic agency has claimed that the survival rate of trees that have so far been shifted to other locations is quite satisfactory and this technique has helped protect large numbers of trees in the last few years. “We are hopeful that the survival rate of the trees transplanted to new locations will be above 80 percent. Large trees require digging, wrapping, or boxing of the rootball to ensure their proper transplantation to the new location,” he said. He said, “Sometimes transplant shock occurs when a tree is moved to a new area.”