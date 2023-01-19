New world order must be rooted in humanity: Alvi

Islamabad : Lauding the initiative by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), for organising “Regional Dialogue 2023,” President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that it was high time for the world to redirect the world order on a trajectory that prioritised quality of human life at its core.

The 3-day dialogue is part of the 2nd Annual International Conference held here at IRS. The main theme of the conference this year is Contemporary Traditional and Non-traditional Security Threats in South Asia encompassing pertinent issues such as great power competition, the significance of maritime domination, and democratic values. On the non-traditional challenges, the conference brought together academics, politicians, prac­ti­tio­ners, and diplomats from home and abroad to deliberate on issues of climate change, population, health, energy shortages, food security, and the emerging challenge of cybersecurity.

Dr Moeed Yusuf, former National Security Adviser, while deliberating upon the aforesaid challenges said that there was a serious need for attention to overseeing the equitable distribution of available resources. He said that in the case of Pakistan, it was imperative to ensure uniformity between the centre and the provinces. A starting point in this regard could be to empower institutions such as the Council of Common Interests, he said.

He observed that on a regional level, geopolitical and historical constraints rendered a sustainable level of cooperation between India and Pakistan unsuccessful. However, engagement was the only way forward, he stressed.

Asif Durrani, researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, said that while regionalism was still a rather new construct, there was a need to strengthen regional linkages for a better collective future for the countries in South Asia. He added that CPEC could serve as a starting point in this regard and could also serve as a South and Central Asian transit hub.