NHMP to issue journey planner for travellers

Islamabad : The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has announced a new initiative to assist travellers by providing journey planners on a daily basis that would help drivers to navigate the motorway more efficiently.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, the spokesperson of NHMP said that the initiative of journey planners has been initiated at the direction of Inspector General NHMP, Khalid Mahmood.

He said that the planners would include information such as traffic updates, road closures, weather updates, and accident reports, along with any planned construction or maintenance that may affect travel times.

The Motorway Police hopes that this new service will help to reduce travel times and improve safety on the roads by keeping drivers informed of any potential hazards or delays, the official said adding that the planners would be available online through the website and social media handlers. The journey planner has been met with widespread praise and the NHMP continues to receive positive feedback and is committed to providing useful information to its users.

Travellers noted that the journey planners have helped them to in reducing travel times and improve safety on the roads. Talking to APP a passenger at motorway M-1 Adnan Jameel said that the planner has helped him to plan the journey better and avoid any unwanted surprises on the road.