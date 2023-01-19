Meeting held to review crime situation

Islamabad: SSP (Operations) Malik Jamil Zafar chaired a crime meeting to review the crime situation in the capital.

All Zonal DPOs, SP Plan and Patrolling, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the capital. Speaking on the occasion, the SSP (Operations) warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials showing negligence towards official duty.

He further directed all officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes, vehicle and motorbike lifters especially against those involved in murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

The SSP Operations asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He also directed the officials concerned to submit challans of the cases that had been pending since years and also submit a report in this regard to his office. He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes, elimination of drugs.

The campaign against beggars should be accelerated; especially their facilitators should be identified and arrested. The SSP (Operations) said that the DPOs, SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be raised. He strictly directed the officers concerned to make patrolling more efficient and effective in their respective areas and check suspected and without number plates motorbikes. The SSP (Operations) emphasised that, Allah gives us an opportunity to protect the rights of others and it is our duty to ensure it and get inner satisfaction through our performance.