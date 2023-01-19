Foundation stone of UE Business School laid

LAHORE:A ground-breaking ceremony of UE Business School was held at DMAS-Lower mall Campus of University of Education, Lahore on Wednesday. The foundation stone of the UE Business School was laid by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Nasir Pasha. The building of UE business school will cover total area of 37,966 square ft. and 813 students will be benefited. The building to be developed at a cost of Rs269.774 million which will consist of classrooms, well equipped labs and other offices.

The ceremony was presided over by the Director of the Division of Management and Administrative Science, Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Tufail, while the chief guest was the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Talat Nasir Pasha. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the social and political stability of any country is related to the economy. Pakistan is facing the most economic challenges today, due to which we are not able to move forward in the race of development. The Vice-Chancellor said that the University of Education, Lahore has always realised its responsibilities and played a positive role in the development and stability of the country and today once again, with the establishment of this School, we have proven ourselves as a responsible state institution. Thousands of students from this business school will perform the duty of national service. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, this school will provide world-class education and training to the students so that they do not feel inferior at any level. On this occasion, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad, students, heads of Lahore based UE Campuses and Divisions of were also present.