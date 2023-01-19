Dry forecast

 
Thursday January 19, 2023
By Our Correspondent
January 19, 2023

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam and Leh where mercury dropped to -16°C while in Lahore, it was 02.1°C and maximum was 18.5°C.

