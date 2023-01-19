ACE arrests three officials for bribe

LAHORE:On the instructions of ACE Punjab DG Nadeem Sarwar, Anti-Corruption Gujranwala region conducted a trap raid headed by judicial magistrate and arrested red handed Assistant Inspector Industry (BPS-11), Mandi Bahauddin, Abid Hussain for taking a bribe of Rs15,000. Marked notes were also recovered from the accused. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, another trap raid was conducted in Mandi Bahauddin and the Secretary Union Council Ehsaanullah was arrested and marked notes amounting Rs25000 were recovered. ACE Sahiwal arrested SHO Noor Shah after the approval of the judicial action and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.